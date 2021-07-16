Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $139,000 Holdings in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Better World Acquisition were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,973,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,523,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BWAC opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.