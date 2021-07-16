Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DPCM Capital were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in DPCM Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DPCM Capital by 121.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPOA stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

