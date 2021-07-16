Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,851 RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMGCU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

RMGCU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

