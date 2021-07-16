Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 139,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHHCU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $14,865,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000.

DHHCU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 62,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

