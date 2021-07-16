Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Acies Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAC. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACAC shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ACAC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 294,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,485. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

