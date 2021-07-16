Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Zanite Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter worth $127,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZNTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,105. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

