Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New $668,000 Investment in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $5,227,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter worth about $3,956,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000.

NASDAQ ATSPU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. 10,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,214. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

