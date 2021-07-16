Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New $504,000 Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $22,680,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $10,090,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $10,090,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $10,080,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $10,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

KVSB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.60. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

