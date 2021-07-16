Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $959,000 in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Switchback II during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Switchback II during the 1st quarter valued at about $922,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Switchback II in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Switchback II during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switchback II during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWBK remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 90,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. Switchback II Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

