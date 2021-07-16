Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Union Acquisition Corp. II worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 166,293 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 100,794 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 117,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LATN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.09. 1,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,086. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

