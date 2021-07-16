Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $902,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,003,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,361,000.

ITHXU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

