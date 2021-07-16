Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $162.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.90.

Shares of VC traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.56. 219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,453. Visteon has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.24 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.56.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Research analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

