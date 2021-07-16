Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 35,271 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,271 shares during the period. Roku accounts for approximately 0.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Roku by 509.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. cut their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $407.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,103. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.10. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,928 shares of company stock worth $114,364,850. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

