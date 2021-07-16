Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Has $24.45 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,905 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises 0.4% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $24,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,041,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,496,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,204. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.77 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

