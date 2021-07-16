Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Has $10.75 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Shopify by 45.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,444.39.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $21.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,441.50. 1,167,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,633. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.97, a PEG ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,587.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,312.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

