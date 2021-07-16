Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.92.

NYSE:V traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,895. The company has a market capitalization of $486.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $248.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

