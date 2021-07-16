Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,675,000 after buying an additional 66,202 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Virtu Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 867,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,530,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $26.10 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

