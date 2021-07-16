Vijaya Gadde Sells 2,388 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10.

TWTR stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $411,009,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Twitter by 33.3% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

