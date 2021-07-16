VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 128,883 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

CIL stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.24. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

