Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo Sells 2,450 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $42,483.00.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 13,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,583. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $4,054,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $7,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.