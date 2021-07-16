Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

