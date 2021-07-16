Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

VRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.95.

NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 29,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

