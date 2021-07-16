Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50. The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.55. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 7,545 shares trading hands.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 217.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 647,031 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $17,548,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.