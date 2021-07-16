Veritable L.P. Sells 9 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,597.08 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,599.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,464.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,927 shares of company stock worth $41,014,587. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

