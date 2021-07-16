Veritable L.P. Sells 2,642 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTIS opened at $85.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $85.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.