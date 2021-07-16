Veritable L.P. Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,120,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,644,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,892,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,834,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,755,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.81. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

