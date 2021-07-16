Veritable L.P. Purchases 1,480 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after purchasing an additional 308,382 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $113.87 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

