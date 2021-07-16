Veritable L.P. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMOG. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.34. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $91.20 and a 12 month high of $195.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.