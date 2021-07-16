Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $733.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post sales of $733.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $719.30 million and the highest is $740.50 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $678.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

VRSK opened at $184.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.49. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

