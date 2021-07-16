Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 68,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ VERY opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16. Vericity has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $22.03.

Get Vericity alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vericity in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vericity by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericity by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vericity in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.