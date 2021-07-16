Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vectrus by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

VEC opened at $45.04 on Friday. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $527.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.