Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Position Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $108,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $180.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.51. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

