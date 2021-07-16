Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4,334.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,403 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after buying an additional 131,331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after buying an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 230,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter.

VDC traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $184.30. The stock had a trading volume of 117,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,890. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $187.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.59.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

