VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.7% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

GDX traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,917,879. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

