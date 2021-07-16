Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Down 79.6% in June

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the June 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Valmet Oyj stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88. Valmet Oyj has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Valmet Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.