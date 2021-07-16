Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Up 320.0% in June

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VLOWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $1.69 on Friday. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vallourec will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.