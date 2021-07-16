Valiant Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,900 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $43.97 on Friday, reaching $3,587.23. 165,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,372.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
