Valiant Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,900 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $43.97 on Friday, reaching $3,587.23. 165,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,372.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.