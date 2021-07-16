Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.33.

UPST stock opened at $113.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

