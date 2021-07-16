Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.33.
UPST stock opened at $113.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
