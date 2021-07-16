Upfiring Tops 24-Hour Volume of $775.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 55.6% lower against the dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $518,523.24 and approximately $775.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00226005 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00774211 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

UFR is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

