Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 192,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of UNTY opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.36. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 31.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

In other news, CAO Laureen Cook sold 8,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $171,724.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $41,496.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,831 shares of company stock valued at $699,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

