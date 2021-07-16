UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $421.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $418.00 to $421.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.52.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $420.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,699. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $406.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $396.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $7,069,698 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.