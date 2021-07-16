United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.080-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE X opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.08. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.82.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $50,722.40. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

