United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BNO opened at $18.88 on Friday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38.

