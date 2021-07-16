United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given a $40.98 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $40.98 price target on United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UDIRF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of United Internet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.49.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

