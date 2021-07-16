Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx’s drug, Crysvita, continued to drive sales. In June 2020, the company received two FDA approvals —Dojolvi (UX007) for fatty acid oxidation disorders and the other for label expansion of Crysvitain tumor-induced osteomalacia. These drug approvals will continue to drive growth in the upcoming quarters. It continues to advance three gene-therapy clinical programs — DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia, DTX301 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency and UX701 for Wilson disease. However, being a new commercial company with lower revenues, any setback could escalate the operating expenses and increase the cash need for additional quarters. Any pipeline and regulatory setback will hurt the stock severely. The company has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RARE. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 2,906,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $395,780,805.67. Insiders sold 2,939,707 shares of company stock worth $399,376,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

