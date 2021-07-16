Ultra One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.79 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $143.66 million and $1.79 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,976.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.01396236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00396908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001202 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019603 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002878 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.