Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Financial Contrast

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for High Tide and Ulta Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 0 0 N/A Ulta Beauty 0 8 16 0 2.67

Ulta Beauty has a consensus price target of $346.32, suggesting a potential upside of 1.57%. Given Ulta Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than High Tide.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares High Tide and Ulta Beauty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million N/A N/A Ulta Beauty $6.15 billion 3.03 $175.84 million $4.66 73.17

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than High Tide.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -21.16% -29.27% -12.96% Ulta Beauty 7.01% 29.86% 10.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats High Tide on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides its private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 1,264 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com; and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

