UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UDG Healthcare plc provide services to the healthcare industry. The company’s operating segment consists of Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services, Sharp Packaging Services and Supply Chain Services. Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services division provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services. Sharp Packaging Service division provides contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. Supply Chain Services provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services. UDG Healthcare plc operates primarily in US, UK, Ireland and Germany. UDG Healthcare plc is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDG Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS UDHCF opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. UDG Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

