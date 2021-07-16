UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.