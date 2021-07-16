UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sika currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Sika has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

